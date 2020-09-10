1/
Fred H. Johnson
Fred H. Johnson

With Covid-19 restrictions and masks worn, the family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
