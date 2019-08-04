|
|
Fred Horner
Age 85, of Canton passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in his home. Born November 6, 1933 in Boswell, PA. to the late James Frederick and Evelyn (Gracie) Horner. Fred retired from the Timken Company with 42 years of service and has also formerly worked in construction with George Block and Earl Bowen. Fred was a very loving, caring and hard-working man.
Preceded in death by a brother, Robert Horner; two sisters, Joan Mallonn and Donna Amigo. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty (Hein) Horner; one son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Dawn Horner; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jeff Love, Kim and Norm Scritchfield; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew (Jess), Cory (Erin), Kara (Chuck), Stephanie (Dustin), Cody (Julie), Ashley (Mike), Tyler, Katie, Trevor and Lexi; seven great grandchildren, Ryder, Elise, Kamryn, Ayla, Brayden, Marley and Mila; his beloved pet, Snoopy. The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice for their loving care given to Fred.
Memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor L. Scott Bacon officiating. Inurnment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Aultman Hospice Program.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019