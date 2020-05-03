FRED L. PELGER
1929 - 2020
Fred L. Pelger

age 90, of North Canton, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. Fred was born on August 20, 1929 to John and Regina Pelger. He was the youngest of eight children, who all preceded him in death. He graduated from Timken High School, and married Marlene Krebs on June 11, 1949. During the Korean War in 1950, Fred proudly served in the National Guard U.S. Army's 987th Field Artillery Red Bull Battalion for two years and one year in the Korean Conflict. Fred owned and operated Fred's Color Center in Canton, Ohio and retired in 1990. He was a member of the North Canton Eagles where he enjoyed breakfast with his special nephews, Tim, Dave, and Gary; and Friday Date night with his wife.

Fred will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of 70 years; daughter, Pamela (John) Nicodemo; son, Daniel (Heidi) Pelger; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a Graveside Service will be held by Pastor Norma Bates officiating at the Sandy Valley Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to "Wishes Can Happen". The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Sandy Valley Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
