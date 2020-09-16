1/1
FRED MAGIC MAN BROOKS
Fred (Magic Man) Brooks

67, passed on September 11, 2020.

He is preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Brooks, father Henry Brooks. Fred is survived by his children: Fred Brooks, Jr. (Kim Misner), Solomon Misner (Nicole Goins), Crystal Taylor, Schawntae Misner, Moshalai Whitehurst-Jewell. Fred had many loving siblings: James Brooks, Darlene Brooks, Tameah Brooks Harvey, Terry Brooks, Mitchell Brooks, Dorinda Stroud, Charles Brooks, and Tony Simmons. Fred also had a host of grandchildren (great), nieces and nephews, family Johnsons' and Bells' and special friends.

Calling hours will be at Canton Freewill Baptist Church, 2817 Harmont Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44706 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial

Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Canton Freewill Baptist Church
SEP
18
Funeral
02:30 PM
Canton Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
