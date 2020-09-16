Fred (Magic Man) Brooks
67, passed on September 11, 2020.
He is preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Brooks, father Henry Brooks. Fred is survived by his children: Fred Brooks, Jr. (Kim Misner), Solomon Misner (Nicole Goins), Crystal Taylor, Schawntae Misner, Moshalai Whitehurst-Jewell. Fred had many loving siblings: James Brooks, Darlene Brooks, Tameah Brooks Harvey, Terry Brooks, Mitchell Brooks, Dorinda Stroud, Charles Brooks, and Tony Simmons. Fred also had a host of grandchildren (great), nieces and nephews, family Johnsons' and Bells' and special friends.
Calling hours will be at Canton Freewill Baptist Church, 2817 Harmont Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44706 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial
Gardens, 2698 Broadway Ave. N.E., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
