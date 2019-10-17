|
Fred Monhemius
age 90, of Paris went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Voorburg, the Netherlands, to Johannes and Emma Monhemius in 1928, attended Horticultural School, and served in the Dutch Army as a medic. He emigrated to the United States with his wife, Truus, in 1951. They lived virtually their entire lives on Arrowhead Orchard in Paris. He loved growing apples, peaches, cherries, garden plants, and flowers of all varieties. He was a hard worker his whole life, working at the orchard and then Stambaugh's and Home Depot in his later years. He finally retired from active employment at age 82 but continued growing plants in his at-home greenhouse. From 1973 to 1989, he served on the Minerva Local Schools Board of Education. For the last 30 years, he always had an elaborate and meticulous display of Dicken's Village for Christmas. He actively attended Israel Lutheran Church in Paris for over 65 years. He was a fine Christian man who rarely missed Church and who faithfully held family devotions every evening after supper. In his final weeks, Fred's devotion to his wife became an example as they moved into the Memory Care Unit at Danbury to help provide for Truus' care.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by his children: Erwin (Linda) Monhemius of Wooster, Elaine (Mark) Spademan of Wooster, Diana (Robert) Tuttle of East Canton, and Randy (Laurin) Monhemius of Grove City, 12 Grandchildren, and 16 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by all his siblings (2 sisters and 5 brothers).
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20 at the Israel Lutheran Church in Paris, OH. Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church on Sunday. Mr. Monhemius will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Israel Lutheran Church.
