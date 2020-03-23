|
Fred W. "Will" Dahler
56, of Canton, passed away at his home early Friday morning, March 20, 2020. Born February 24, 1964, in Canton, a son to the late Fred E. and Betty A. (Gardner) Dahler, Will graduated from Jackson High School with the Class of 1982. He completed his undergraduate studies at Anderson University in 1986 and received his graduate degree from the University of Akron in 1991. He served honorably in the USMC Reserve, earning the rank of Sergeant and was employed by the State of Ohio. That was what he did. But this is who he was: a man of quiet, genuine faith, Will attended First Friends Church in Canton. Turning that faith into action, he was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle and cousin and a tremendously loyal friend who placed his family, his extended family and his beloved four-legged family at the center of his life. Provider. Protector. Servant. These attributes had special meaning to Will. Those who loved him and knew him best know he not only aspired to, but truly fulfilled each of these roles and made them his own with purpose and perseverance.
Predeceased by his parents; Will is survived by his wife, Andrea L. "Andi" (Baxter) Dahler; sisters, Laurie A. (Ron) Branch, of Massillon and Melanie (James) Rans, of Columbus; nephews, Jacob and Jackson Rans, also of Columbus; and a host of cousins and other treasured relatives and friends.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced once current health, safety and travel restrictions have eased. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. The family has suggested memorial contributions in Will's name be made in care of Pathway Caring for Children at www.pathwaycfc.org. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and can be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2020