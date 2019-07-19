|
Fred Warren Catlett, Sr.
age 91 of East Rochester, passed away on Wednesday,
July 17, 2019 in Community Care surrounded by his family. Warren was born in Salineville, Ohio, on January 22, 1928 to Charles Fred Catlett and Bernice (Hull) Catlett-Morrow. A hard worker all his life, Warren began working for Transue & Williams in Alliance, Kidder Brothers Construction, and Kolcast in Minerva. In the 60's, he began selling cars for Abe Loudon Ford in Minerva. He then went to supervise the Hanoverton car lot for Henry Loudon and when that closed, he went to Loudon Ford Lincoln Mercury (Now Donnell Ford) in Salem for a total of over 40 years as an automobile salesman. He loved working in his garden, and giving grandkids and great grandkids rides on the riding lawn mower while mowing the yard. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing time and meals with family.
Warren is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lillian Catlett of East Rochester; a daughter, Sherry (Roger) Bartley of Minerva; two sons: Ron (Cindy) Catlett of North Canton and Fred Catlett of Minerva; a daughter-in-law, Susan Catlett of Sandusky; a brother, Alvin (Shirley) Catlett of Paris; nine grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by a sister, Ona Geiger and a son, Barry Catlett.
Calling hours will be held at Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center), 24604 State Route 30, East Rochester on Monday, July 22nd., from 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chet Howes, Pastor Wayne Ayer and Chaplain Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019