Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center),
24604 State Route 30
East Rochester, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center)
24604 State Route 30,
East Rochester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED CATLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED WARREN CATLETT Sr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRED WARREN CATLETT Sr. Obituary
Fred Warren Catlett, Sr.

age 91 of East Rochester, passed away on Wednesday,

July 17, 2019 in Community Care surrounded by his family. Warren was born in Salineville, Ohio, on January 22, 1928 to Charles Fred Catlett and Bernice (Hull) Catlett-Morrow. A hard worker all his life, Warren began working for Transue & Williams in Alliance, Kidder Brothers Construction, and Kolcast in Minerva. In the 60's, he began selling cars for Abe Loudon Ford in Minerva. He then went to supervise the Hanoverton car lot for Henry Loudon and when that closed, he went to Loudon Ford Lincoln Mercury (Now Donnell Ford) in Salem for a total of over 40 years as an automobile salesman. He loved working in his garden, and giving grandkids and great grandkids rides on the riding lawn mower while mowing the yard. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing time and meals with family.

Warren is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lillian Catlett of East Rochester; a daughter, Sherry (Roger) Bartley of Minerva; two sons: Ron (Cindy) Catlett of North Canton and Fred Catlett of Minerva; a daughter-in-law, Susan Catlett of Sandusky; a brother, Alvin (Shirley) Catlett of Paris; nine grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by a sister, Ona Geiger and a son, Barry Catlett.

Calling hours will be held at Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center), 24604 State Route 30, East Rochester on Monday, July 22nd., from 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chet Howes, Pastor Wayne Ayer and Chaplain Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now