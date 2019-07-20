|
Fred Warren
Catlett, Sr.
Calling hours will be held at Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center), 24604 State Route 30, East Rochester on Monday, July 22nd., from 6 – 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chet Howes, Pastor Wayne Ayer and Chaplain Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019