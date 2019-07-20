Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center),
24604 State Route 30
East Rochester, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center)
24604 State Route 30,
East Rochester, OH
More Obituaries for FRED CATLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED WARREN CATLETT Sr.


1928 - 2019
FRED WARREN CATLETT Sr. Obituary
Fred Warren

Catlett, Sr.

Calling hours will be held at Faith Fellowship Church, (West Community Center), 24604 State Route 30, East Rochester on Monday, July 22nd., from 6 – 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chet Howes, Pastor Wayne Ayer and Chaplain Jody Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019
