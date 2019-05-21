Freda J. Cincinat (Barr)



Formerly of Navarre, passed away May 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Freda was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on September 29, 1932. She was a graduate of Dennison High School in 1950. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell and in the office for Sparta Ceramics.



She married Frank A. Petrella in October, 1956 and they shared 10 years together before his passing in 1966. Together, they had two children: Michael and Christine. She later married Carl E. Cincinat in 1969 and they shared 38 years together before his passing in 2007. After her kids were grown, Freda worked at Al's Green House in Navarre and K-Mart in Massillon as a cashier. Freda enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading and was an old movie buff. She was well-known for her baking skills. She also loved sports and was a life-long, avid Cleveland Indians fan and factual historian of the tribe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick J. Barr and Irma Barr (Dunkle); and her sister, Lois Gram (Barr).



She is survived by her son, Michael Petrella (John DeWitt); and daughter, Christine Petrella Kimble (Kris Lowdermilk); and favorite granddaughter, Haleigh Kimble (Trevor Wendt). Freda resided for the last five years at The Inn at University Village, which she enjoyed. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff for their kind assistance.



A service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Holy Family Parish (St. Clements Catholic Church) in Navarre. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Paquelet Funeral Home on Wales Road in Massillon. Messages of condolence and support may be made at:



Paquelet Funeral Home,



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019