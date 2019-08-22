|
Freda L. Light
Age 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019. She was born in New Milton, W.Va., on December 28, 1946. She lived most of her life in Massillon. She was preceded in death by
her husband, Larry Light in 2011; and also siblings: Glen Dillon, Wilma Jean Dillon, Janet Manweiler, Jackie (Dillon) Mutton.
Survived by her siblings: Mary Foster, Ralph Dillon, Edward Dillon, Dale Dillon Dilley, Carol (Dillon) Little and John Dillon. She will be sadly missed by brothers,
sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Heaven just got a little bigger thanks to God.
A Memorial Service will be held at Link Church of God, 1128 Walnut Rd. S.W., Massillon, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019