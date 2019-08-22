The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Link Church of God
1128 Walnut Rd. S.W.
Massillon, OH
FREDA L. LIGHT


1946 - 2019
FREDA L. LIGHT Obituary
Freda L. Light

Age 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019. She was born in New Milton, W.Va., on December 28, 1946. She lived most of her life in Massillon. She was preceded in death by

her husband, Larry Light in 2011; and also siblings: Glen Dillon, Wilma Jean Dillon, Janet Manweiler, Jackie (Dillon) Mutton.

Survived by her siblings: Mary Foster, Ralph Dillon, Edward Dillon, Dale Dillon Dilley, Carol (Dillon) Little and John Dillon. She will be sadly missed by brothers,

sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Heaven just got a little bigger thanks to God.

A Memorial Service will be held at Link Church of God, 1128 Walnut Rd. S.W., Massillon, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
