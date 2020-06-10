Freda M. (Lee) Stephens
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda M. (Lee) Stephens

of Massillon, Ohio, entered into her heavenly home on May 29, 2020. She passed away after a short illness. Freda was born June 7, 1924, in Chesterhill, Ohio, and married to Adolphus Stephens, who preceded her in death in 1993. She retired at US Ceramic after 30 years of service, and enjoyed attending Dueber United Methodist Church, her lifelong photography hobby, computer games and traveling.

She is survived by three sons, Charles, of Massillon, Clifton (Becky) of Canton, and Curtis of Canton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Freda is also survived by her lifelong and dear friend, Ilene Gregory of North Canton, Ohio.

In honoring Freda's wishes she requests no calling hours and will be cremated. Her final resting place will be Forest Hill Cemetery beside Adolphus. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved