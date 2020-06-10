Freda M. (Lee) Stephens
of Massillon, Ohio, entered into her heavenly home on May 29, 2020. She passed away after a short illness. Freda was born June 7, 1924, in Chesterhill, Ohio, and married to Adolphus Stephens, who preceded her in death in 1993. She retired at US Ceramic after 30 years of service, and enjoyed attending Dueber United Methodist Church, her lifelong photography hobby, computer games and traveling.
She is survived by three sons, Charles, of Massillon, Clifton (Becky) of Canton, and Curtis of Canton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Freda is also survived by her lifelong and dear friend, Ilene Gregory of North Canton, Ohio.
In honoring Freda's wishes she requests no calling hours and will be cremated. Her final resting place will be Forest Hill Cemetery beside Adolphus. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.