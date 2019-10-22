Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Freddie Charles Ramey


1951 - 2019
Freddie Charles Ramey Obituary
Freddie Charles Ramey

Age 68, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 18, 2019 in Canton. He was born February 1, 1951 in Huntington, W.Va. to Jessie Ford and Myrtle (Nelson) Ramey. Freddie was an independent painting contractor. He also worked for Marks Paper Stock, Cleaner Hangar, North Canton Transfer and Arnold Funeral Homes.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Ramey of Huntington, W,Va., Doris Adams of Wayne, W.Va.; brother, Asa Ramey of Huntington, W.Va., and close friends, Pam and David Brake of Canton.

Friends may visit Thursday 1-2:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Garden. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
