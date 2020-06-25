Frederick A. WadsworthAge 92, of Canton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in The Gables of Canton following a brief illness. Born November 7, 1927 in Malvern, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Carrie (Kirkpatrick) Wadsworth. He was a 1946 graduate of Malvern High School. Fred retired from Soehnlen Piping/Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #94 in 1991 with 40 years of service. Fred was a loving father and grandfather. He was an avid sports fan especially for his Malvern Hornets.Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Wadsworth in 2004; an infant daughter, Tammy; a brother, William Wadsworth; four sisters: Mary Boise, Helen Budinski, Mildred Rizdon, Carrie Deaton, Martha Lucas. He is survived by five children and spouses: Marsha and Paul Weaver, Rick and Christine Wadsworth, Mark Wadsworth, Rod and Katie Wadsworth, Stacie and Corey Kramer; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister, Lois Newell. The family would like to thank The Gables of Canton and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care given to Fred.All services will be private with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525