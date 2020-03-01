|
Frederick E. Bradley
September 19, 1939 – February 25, 2020
Frederick E. Bradley was born to Johnnie L. Sr. and Mary Alice (Berry) Bradley on September 19, 1939 in Canton, Fred was baptized into the Church of Christ, at a very young age. He graduated from McKinley High School and attended Southwestern Christian College. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the TimkenSteel Company after over 33 years of employment.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnnie L. Jr., Hubert D, Melvin C. and James R. Bradley; and sisters, Maryelene Mosby and Carol Ann Byrd; and his beloved grandson, Jae'Len McLaughlin. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Eva N. Bradley; daughters, Eleena M. Bradley of Canton and Kimberley Davis of Columbus; granddaughter, Jae'Nya Davis of Canton; brothers, Dwyane (Mildred), Emmanuel (Cheryl) and Elbert Bradley all of Canton and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
As per Fred's request, there will be no visitation or service. He has been cremated and will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Services are entrusted to the Lamiell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020