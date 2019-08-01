Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart Jr.


1946 - 2019
Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart Jr. Obituary
Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart, Jr,

73, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 30th, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Stafford, Ohio on Jan. 14, 1946, a son of the late Frederick E. Sr and Viola M. (Biedenbach) Burkhart, also preceded in death by brother, James Burkhart as well as infant brother, Kenneth. Employed for many years with the Canton City School District as a custodian/fireman. Served in the US Navy and then the Army National Guard, with active duty served during the Gulf War before retiring June 1, 1993. He was a member of the VFW Post 3747, American Legion Post 44, and the DAV.

Besides his wife, Nancy (Schwartz) Burkhart, he is survived by two daughters, Wava (Paul) Bretz, of Massillon, Stella Tonsky, of Plain Township; son, Fritz (Janie) Burkhart III, of Newport News, Va; three sisters, Darlene (Jim) Cantley, of East Canton, Janet (Dale) Scott, of Plain Township, Donna (Dave) Doughtery, of Canton; five brothers, Larry (Theresa) Burkhart, of Canton, Ronald Burkhart, of Louisiana, John (Teresa) Burkhart, of Canton, Lenny (Diane) Burkhart, of Louisville, Carl Burkhart, of Canton; six grandchildren; and many other nieces; nephews; family; and friends.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3rd in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with his nephew Jon Tisevich officiating. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until time of service. The family requests memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the . You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019
