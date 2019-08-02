Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart Jr.


1946 - 2019
Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart Jr. Obituary
Frederick E. "Fritz"

Burkhart, Jr,

Frederick E. "Fritz" Burkhart, Jr, 73, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 30th, at Mercy Medical Center. A Christian Funeral Service will be held 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3rd in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with his nephew Jon Tisevich officiating officiating. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until time of service. The family requests memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the . You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019
