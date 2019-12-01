Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Frederick Earl Johnson


1942 - 2019
Frederick Earl Johnson Obituary
Frederick Earl Johnson

age 77 of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1942 in Massillon to the late Earl and Betty (Hawk) Johnson. Fred graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1960. Fred served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked at Superior Meats for 22 years and then went on to work for AAA as a tow truck driver.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margie, two children, two stepchildren, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister.

His wishes were to be cremated; there will be no calling hours or services. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
