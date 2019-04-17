|
Frederick J. Rohr
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel with Fr. Thomas Bishop officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at St. Clements Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
