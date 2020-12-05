1/1
Frederick M. Lindsay
1951 - 2020
Frederick M. Lindsay

69, passed away on December 4, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on November 28, 1951 in Massillon to the late Henry and Maxine (Fothergill) Lindsay. Fred was the former owner of Lindsay Plumbing. Loving his job he never worked a day in his life. He enjoyed boating, camping and fishing and volunteered at the MAPS Air Museum, he was involved with the museum from the ground up.

Fred is survived by his wife, Deborah Dingler; children, Jenny (Tobin) Mathias and Jed (Amanda) Lindsay; step-children, Lindsay (Vaughn) Dingler and Derek (Hope) Dingler; and eight grandchildren, Nathan, Morgan, Grant, Linzie, Natalie, Colin, Drew and Maxwell.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the funeral home. Rev. Gary Smith, officiating. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH 44720.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2020.
