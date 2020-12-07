Or Copy this URL to Share

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the funeral home. Rev. Gary Smith, officiating. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at



Paquelet Funeral Home



and Crematory



330-833-3222

Memorial contributions may be made to the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH 44720.

