1/
Frederick M. Lindsay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick M. Lindsay

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the funeral home. Rev. Gary Smith, officiating. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH 44720.

Paquelet Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved