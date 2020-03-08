Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH
Frederick R. Corns


1943 - 2020
Frederick R. Corns Obituary
Frederick R. Corns

76, of Louisville, OH passed away, in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Fred was born in Canton, OH to the late Dean and Rosalie Corns on September 26, 1943. He was a career man at the Timken Company for 30 years, retiring in 1994. In his free time, Fred became an excellent charter boat captain where he spent much of his time as he was an avid fisherman. He also found joy in woodworking, building furniture, and teaching his family his crafts.

In addition to he parents, Fred is preceded in death by his daughters, Vickie and Cherry Corns; grandsons, Mathew and Daniel Corns; sister Barbara Tash and brothers, Robert Wireman, Mike, Ronnie and Jeff Corns. He leaves his loving wife Margaret of 58 years, married October 9, 1961; children, Sherry (Doug) Dickerhoff, Richard (Joanne) Corns and Christopher (Shirley) Corns; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; bother John Corns; sisters, Betty McCollum, Wanda Kennedy and Deborah Trissell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020
