1/1
Frederick W. (Scotty) Cameron II
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick W. Cameron II (Scotty)

Born on August 8, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland to Frederick W. Cameron I and Anne Bovington Cameron.They moved to Middlebrach,OH in 1949. He graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1955.

Preceded in death by his parents, baby daughter Ericka, and nephew David Scott Graber. He is survived by sister Rhoda Jordan (JJ) of N.Canton, daughters Audra Cameron of Canton and Tracy Ulloa (Henry) of Bremen, Indiana, son Erick Cameron III of South Carolina, niece Chris Graber of Canton and his loving companion Elayne Burke, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Fred was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Calling hours 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the funeral home. Cremation will follow. To share a memory or sign online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneeberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved