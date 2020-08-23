Frederick W. Cameron II (Scotty)
Born on August 8, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland to Frederick W. Cameron I and Anne Bovington Cameron.They moved to Middlebrach,OH in 1949. He graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1955.
Preceded in death by his parents, baby daughter Ericka, and nephew David Scott Graber. He is survived by sister Rhoda Jordan (JJ) of N.Ca
nton, daughters Audra Cameron of Canton and Tracy Ulloa (Henry) of Bremen, Indiana, son Erick Cameron III of South Carolina, niece Chris Graber of Canton and his loving companion Elayne Burke, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Fred was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237