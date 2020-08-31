1/
FREDRICK LAWRENCE FOIT
1941 - 2020
Fredrick Lawrence Foit

age 79, of Malvern, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2020, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. Fred was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on March 12, 1941, to Fred August Foit and Anna Marie (maiden name) Foit. Fred graduated from Timken High School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Kent State University. He was employed at several businesses, including Fisher's Foods, The Timken Company, Firestone, George J Myer, and Hamrick Manufacturing before opening his own business. He owned JM Sipp Company first; then started IMBX. The last business he owned was Creative Trading Corporation.

Fred is survived by a brother, Michael (Mary Kay) Foit of Texas. He has remained in contact with his former wives, JoAnne of California, Sherie of Florida, and Beverly of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by two infant sisters.

Per Fred's request, there will be no services at this time. Burial will be in the Simmons Ridge Burial Estates located in Amsterdam Ohio. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
