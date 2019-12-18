Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Ministry Center
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Ministry Center
Freida S. Greene

Freida S. Greene Obituary
Freida S. Greene

"Together Again"

age 90, of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019 in her home. She had worked as a cashier for Carms Foods, and was a lifelong member of Canton Baptist Temple. Following retirement, Freida was a volunteer for Aultman Hospital for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart N. Greene. She is survived by her children, Bill Greene, Cathy (Chuck) Tilley, and Jim Greene; grandchildren, Julie (Josh) Hirschman, Daniel (Sneha) Cogan, Katie (Ethan) Kagy, Mike (Jen) Greene, Tim Tilley, and Angel Lautensleger; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Brady.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Ministry Center. Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, and from 1:00-2:00 pm, one hour before services at the church.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
