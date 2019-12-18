|
Freida S. Greene
"Together Again"
age 90, of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019 in her home. She had worked as a cashier for Carms Foods, and was a lifelong member of Canton Baptist Temple. Following retirement, Freida was a volunteer for Aultman Hospital for 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart N. Greene. She is survived by her children, Bill Greene, Cathy (Chuck) Tilley, and Jim Greene; grandchildren, Julie (Josh) Hirschman, Daniel (Sneha) Cogan, Katie (Ethan) Kagy, Mike (Jen) Greene, Tim Tilley, and Angel Lautensleger; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Brady.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Canton Baptist Temple in the Henniger Ministry Center. Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, and from 1:00-2:00 pm, one hour before services at the church.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019