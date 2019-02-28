Frieda Schmuki



Of Navarre passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her residence. She was 86. She is survived by Otto Schmuki, her husband of nearly 60 years; son, Michael Schmuki and daughter-in-law, Patsy Schmuki of Navarre; daughter, Sandra Pappas and son-in-law, Troy Pappas of Mt. Laurel, N.J., seven grandchildren, (Kenneth Schmuki and wife Tailer Schmuki, Laura Schmuki, Scott Schmuki, Keith Schmuki all of Navarre; Jason Pappas, April Pappas and Sean Pappas all of Mt. Laurel, N.J.); great grandson, Benjamin Schmuki of Navarre; sister, Hedy of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada and brother, Hans of Bern, Switzerland. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Heidi and Stephanie; sisters, Lizbeth and Antoinette; and brother, Werner. A longtime resident of Navarre, she was born Frieda Studer in Malters, Switzerland.



After accepting a nanny opportunity for a dentist and his family in New York City, she sailed to America on the Queen Elizabeth. On board, she met her future husband, Otto. They later married and lived in Canada before moving to Navarre. Frieda and Otto established the Schmuki Dairy Farm, a successful family business for over 50 years. Her passion was her family. Frieda enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and working on the farm. She was a member of the Canton Swiss Ladies Aid Society, United Swiss of Canton and North American Swiss Alliance.



A mass will be held Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Therese (Holy Family Parish) Catholic Church in Brewster. There will be no calling hours. To thank her Hospice Angel Nurses Heidi and Katie, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aultman Foundation Hospice.



Spidell – Brewster



330-767-3737



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary