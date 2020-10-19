Gae M. HarperAge 84 of East Canton died Friday, October 16, 2020 in Aultman Community Care Center, Alliance following a brief illness. Born February 23, 1936 in Onego, W.Va. She was an East Canton resident most of her life.Preceded in death by her husband, Edsel P. Harper in 2006; her mother, Joy Warner; a son, David Harper; a daughter, Sherry Harper. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Ron Johnson; one son, Jeff Harper; three grandchildren, Ronald (Alissa) Johnson, Pamela (Matt) Ogdon, Ashley (Dan) Bartley; seven great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Anita Warner.Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Terry Bailey officiating. Interment in Mapleton Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.Sanders Funeral Home330-488-0222