|
|
Gaetano "Tom" Marchi
"Together Again"
93, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the House of Loreto in Canton on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 am , St. Anthony/ All Saints Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio, Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski celebrant. Burial will follow the funeral at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio.
Tom was born in Canton on July 2, 1926. He graduated from McKinley High School. He worked for the M. Conley Co and the Stark County Engineers while continuing his education at Stark State College of Technology and the University of Akron. He was a World War II veteran serving in the US Army from October 1944 to November 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He had a lifelong love of music especially Jazz. He was a renowned musician playing both the accordion and piano. His band "The Knights of Rhythm" played throughout the Northeastern Ohio area. He was an avid sports fan, following Cleveland pro teams (especially the Indians), everything Ohio State, and his beloved Canton McKinley Bulldogs. Tom was married to Angelina (Vassallo) Marchi on June 8, 1947 and were married for 61 years until her passing in 2008.
He is survived by his four sons Joe (Betty) Marchi, John (Susan) Marchi, David (Nadine) Marchi, and Tom (Maryann) Marchi, his grandchildren Carissa Marchi, Joe Marchi, Tiffany (Marchi) Galleski (Jason), Thomas (Katie) Marchi, Anthony Marchi, Alberto Marchi, Dominic Marchi, Vincent Marchi, and great grandchild Catalina Marchi, Sister-In-Law Sally (Vassallo) Crane, Nieces and Nephews Frank (Charlotte) Ranalli, Elizabeth (Ranalli) Phillips (Kevin), Michael Galama, Mary Grace (Galama) Guirguis (Magdy), Joanne (Crane) Hicks (Chuck), Deborah (Failla) LoPorto (Louis), Joseph Failla, Cecilia Mollico, Thomas Watts and special niece Sara Kay Watts and great nephew Kamden Watts. He also was grandfather and great grandfather to stepchildren Michael (Melissa) Previtera and children Oliver, Leo, and Margot, Jay and Katy Nagy and son Dawson, and Elise Previtera. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife Angelina, his father Giuseppe (Joe) Marchi, his mother Sophie (Audia) Marchi, his dear sisters Antonina "Nina" (Marchi) Ranalli and Kathleen "Dee Dee" (Marchi) Watts, Brothers-in-law Frank Ranalli and Tom Watts, and niece Mary Rose (Ranalli) Lanzo.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Sisters of the Congregation of the Divine Spirit at the House of Loreto in Canton, Ohio who took him into their loving care in his final days.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020