Gaetano "Guy" Mattioli Cecchini
The calling hours will be at Paquelet Funeral Home at 1100 Wales Rd, NE, in Massillon, Ohio on Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 206 Cherry Rd., NE, Massillon, Ohio on Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by his burial at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio. The funeral Mass will be live streamed Friday for those unable to attend. Go to www.paquelet.com
. click on Facebook Live Streaming at 10:30 AM to watch the service. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in his name. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222