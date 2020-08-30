Gail Lynn Leidner
83, of Canton, Ohio passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born August 7, 1936 in New Kensington, PA. to the late Joseph and Olive Progason. Gail enjoyed preparing meals for her family, decorating and taking care of her home, and her beloved pets. She loved music and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Massillon Women's Club.
Gail is survived by her husband, John of 60 plus years, children, Liz (Don) Sellers and Bob (Carla) Leidner and four grandchildren.
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 pm to 7 pm with a celebration of Gail's life to follow at 7 pm with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
