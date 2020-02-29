|
Gail M. Johnson
92, of Mount Eaton, passed away on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Stanwood on November 5, 1927 to the late John B. and Pearl J. (Shammo) Shifferly and married William S. Johnson on July 27, 1946. He died January 3, 2004. Gail was a member of the Stanwood Community Church, the Kidron Historical Society and the Bolivar Chapter 368 EOS.
She is survived by children, Jeff (Jane) Johnson of Navarre and Julie (Roger) Miller of Mount Eaton; six grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Shifferly.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, SW, Navarre, with Pastors Jon Johnson and Craig Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. Friends may call on Monday from 9-11:00 am prior to services at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanwood Community Church.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020