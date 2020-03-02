|
|
|
Gail M. Johnson
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, SW, Navarre, with Pastors Jon Johnson and Craig Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. Friends may call on Monday from 9-11:00 am prior to services at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanwood Community Church.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020