Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stanwood Community Church
14715 Stanwood Street
Navarre, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Stanwood Community Church,
14715 Stanwood Street
Navarre, OH
Gail M. Johnson

Gail M. Johnson Obituary
Gail M. Johnson

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church, 14715 Stanwood Street, SW, Navarre, with Pastors Jon Johnson and Craig Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton. Friends may call on Monday from 9-11:00 am prior to services at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanwood Community Church.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
