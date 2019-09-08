|
|
Gail Mason 1935- 2019
Retired from the Hoover Company. Preceded in death by husband, Ronald; son, Gary; sisters, Lois and Joan.
Survived by daughters, Lorraine (Keith) Bell, Jody (Scott) Richmond; son, Scott (Carol) Mason; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Edwin
(Shirley) Moore.
Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Gospel Temple where friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To read complete obituary, share a memory or send
condolences, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019