Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
Trinity Gospel Temple
GAIL MASON


1935 - 2019
GAIL MASON Obituary
Gail Mason 1935- 2019

Retired from the Hoover Company. Preceded in death by husband, Ronald; son, Gary; sisters, Lois and Joan.

Survived by daughters, Lorraine (Keith) Bell, Jody (Scott) Richmond; son, Scott (Carol) Mason; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Edwin

(Shirley) Moore.

Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Gospel Temple where friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To read complete obituary, share a memory or send

condolences, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
