Galen Ray Sommers
Galen Ray Sommers, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Galen was born in Louisville, Ohio, and lived most recently in Uniontown. He graduated from Iowa Mennonite School near Kalona, Iowa. Galen was a longtime, self-employed entrepreneur with Conklin after first building many residential houses as a general contractor. Galen enjoyed playing the piano, singing, listening to Southern Gospel music, and filling his family's homes with his beautiful woodworking. Second only to his love for Christ and missions, Galen's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. Galen was never happier than when he was playing with his grandchildren! Galen is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Alice (Miller) Sommers; his siblings: Dennis Sommers, Dallas Sommers, Miriam Wion, and Ruth Wenger.
Galen is survived by his loving wife, Grace Sommers of 59 years. Also surviving are his children: Brad (Beth) Sommers, Lecia (JR) Lance, and Maria Olsen; his grandchildren: Brittany Sommers, Brandon (Kate) Sommers, Tyler Lance, Katelyn Olsen, Nicholas Olsen, and Treven Lance; his great-grandson, Gideon Sommers; and his siblings: Paul (Sharon) Sommers, Rhoda (Ken) Bowman, Mae (John) Diller, and Joyce (Brent) Nussbaum.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, 1:30 p.m., at Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E., Hartville, Ohio 44632, with Pastor Ross Miller officiating. Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and prior to the service on Sunday, from 1 to 1:30 p.m., at the church. Private burial will be held at Beech Mennonite Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or at mds.mennonite.net
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019