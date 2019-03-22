|
|
Galen Ray
Sommers
Funeral Service will be Sunday, 1:30 p.m., at Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E., Hartville, Ohio 44632, with Pastor Ross Miller officiating.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and prior to the service on Sunday, from 1 to 1:30 p.m., at the church.
Private burial will be held at Beech Mennonite Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road,
Lititz, PA 17543 or at mds.mennonite.net
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019