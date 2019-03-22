Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evermore Community Church
1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E.
Hartville, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Evermore Community Church
1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E.
Hartville, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Evermore Community Church
1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E.
Hartville, OH
GALEN RAY SOMMERS


GALEN RAY SOMMERS Obituary
Galen Ray

Sommers

Funeral Service will be Sunday, 1:30 p.m., at Evermore Community Church, 1470 Smith Kramer Street N.E., Hartville, Ohio 44632, with Pastor Ross Miller officiating.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and prior to the service on Sunday, from 1 to 1:30 p.m., at the church.

Private burial will be held at Beech Mennonite Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road,

Lititz, PA 17543 or at mds.mennonite.net

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2019
