Garett W. Davis


Garett W. Davis


1994 - 2019
Garett W. Davis Obituary
Garett W. Davis 1994-2019

25, passed away unexpectedly, Monday April 15, 2019. He was born February 20, 1994, in Massillon to William and Tracy (Fletcher) Davis. Garett was an employee of Life Time Brake and Lube in Akron. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and sports.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Corinne Beard; nephew, Brennan Beard; his grandmother Shirley Fletcher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will gather privately at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
