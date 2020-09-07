Garnette Sue Hamlin
"Sue" March 31, 1935 – September 3, 2020
Sue, a loving wife mother and grandmother, passed away from this life at age 85 on September 3, 2020.
Sue is survived by her children Richard Jr., David, Bret and Lori Hamlin and grandsons Richard III and Ryan.
Sue was born in Canton Ohio and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. She is remembered as an avid trumpet player, tennis player and golfer. There are no words that can adequately describe how much Sue will be missed by her family and friends.To share a memory. or sign the online guest book, visit www.schneebergerfuneral.com
