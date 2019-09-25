|
Garrett Tyler Richards
24, of Greentown, passed away, unexpectedly, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born in Akron on May 8, 1995 and was a 2014 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School. Garrett excelled in baseball and earned a scholarship to play at Bethany College in West Virginia. He was the owner/operator of GTR Frame 2 Finish construction company and enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. Garrett was very sociable and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and loved his doberman pinschers. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. and Ethel Mae Richards. Garrett leaves his parents, Glenn and Tina Richards; sisters, Jordan Borowsky and Alicia Richards; brother, Michael Richards; grandparents, Gary and Lorraine Thacker; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Greg Theirl, Lori and Charlie Shawver, Gary and Leigh Ann Thacker, Debbie Mannweiler and Vince Newby and numerous cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Garrett Richards Memorial Scholarship Fund which is the process of being set up. For information please email [email protected] Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019