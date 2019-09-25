Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garrett Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garrett Tyler Richards


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garrett Tyler Richards Obituary
Garrett Tyler Richards

24, of Greentown, passed away, unexpectedly, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born in Akron on May 8, 1995 and was a 2014 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School. Garrett excelled in baseball and earned a scholarship to play at Bethany College in West Virginia. He was the owner/operator of GTR Frame 2 Finish construction company and enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. Garrett was very sociable and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and loved his doberman pinschers. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert E. and Ethel Mae Richards. Garrett leaves his parents, Glenn and Tina Richards; sisters, Jordan Borowsky and Alicia Richards; brother, Michael Richards; grandparents, Gary and Lorraine Thacker; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Greg Theirl, Lori and Charlie Shawver, Gary and Leigh Ann Thacker, Debbie Mannweiler and Vince Newby and numerous cousins and dear friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Garrett Richards Memorial Scholarship Fund which is the process of being set up. For information please email [email protected] Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garrett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now