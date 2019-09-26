Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
1995 - 2019
Garrett Tyler Richards Obituary
Garrett Tyler Richards

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Garrett Richards Memorial Scholarship Fund which is the process of being set up. For information please email [email protected] Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
