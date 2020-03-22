|
Gary A. Danko, Sr.
Age 73 of Canton, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 in Canton Christian Home. He was born June 18, 1946 in Wolf Run, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Nellie Danko. Gary retired from Republic Steel after more then 30 plus years of service.
Gary is survived by his children, Tammy Mowder, Missy (Stan) Weaver and Gary Danko, Jr.; sisters, Suzie Evanosky, Sally Slates; brothers, Joe (Eileen) Danko, Denny Danko, and John Danko; his grandsons, Michael Weaver and Jack Mowder. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons but don't ask them about the time he taught them baseball!
Due to the restrictions of large gathering, Gary's family will hold a celebration of his life at a future date. In the meantime, may we suggest you share a memory or your condolences at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020