GARY A. SCHMUCKER


1947 - 2020
Gary A. Schmucker

age 72 of Lake Mohawk, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born on March 4, 1947 in Canton to Nelson and Ruby Schmucker. Gary was a graduate of Glenwood High School in Canton and attended Malone College. He worked 20 years as a mailman in Canton and did part time building and remodeling homes. Following retirement from the Postal Service, he became lake manager for 10 years at Lake Mohawk, and then worked at the Stark Country Sanitary Engineers Department for 18 years. Following retirement, Gary was Secretary/Treasurer at Lake Mohawk Golf Course. His hobbies were golfing, helping with lake projects, and helping people. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Nelson Schmucker.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Sandy (Klohs) Schmucker; brothers, David Schmucker of Hilton Head, SC, Steven Schmucker of Hilliard, OH; sister, Barbara Schroeder of Hilton Head, SC; mother, Ruby Schmucker of Hilton Head, SC; and his two cats, Misty and Shadow.

Per Gary's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. He loved his two cats, Misty and Shadow, that he rescued from the Stark County Humane Society. If you wish to make memorial contributions in his name, donations made be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League (P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615). Thank you to our dear friends for their love and support and the staff at Davita West Tuscarawas. Thank you also to Dr. Degenhard, Dr. Casanova, Dr. Haban, and to the nurses and staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
