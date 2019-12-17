|
Gary A. Wise
age 64, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Canton, a son of the late George and Jessie (Ulik) Wise, and was a life resident. Gary was a 1973 graduate of Perry High School. He was retired from Graco Inc. in North Canton, after 13 years service, where he was a packager. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Canal Fulton. Gary enjoyed going to Springwood Lake Camp Club, which he served as a Trustee, and where he loved to cook and grill.
He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Wise, with whom he celebrated their 41st Wedding Anniversary on August 12th, one daughter, Tina (Aaron) Edwards, and one brother, John (Susan) Wise.
Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Stark Co. Parkinson's Support Group, 1309 Springhill St., Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019