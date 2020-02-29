Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
4736 Tuscarawas St. W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
4736 Tuscarawas St. W.
Canton, OH
View Map

Gary A. Young


1943 - 2020
Gary A. Young Obituary
Gary A. Young

76, of Canton, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Buckhannon, W.Va. on October 13, 1943 to the late William H. and Chaney Mae Young. Gary was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and retired from Mercy Medical Center following 41 years of employment. He was a very active member of Central Baptist Church where he was involved in many church organizations, including the Golden Sunshiners. He was an avid collector of antique die cast model cars and enjoyed going to antique car shows. Gary was a wonderful and devoted husband who will be deeply missed.

He leaves his wife Carol, whom he married on June 21, 1969; brother-in-law, Eugene (Suzanne) Reynolds; nephew, Bryan (Lauren) Reynolds; great niece, Grace Ann; great nephew, Griffin and several cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 4736 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Burial will follow at North Canton Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
