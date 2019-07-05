|
Gary Byron Stuart
age 80, of Arlington, VA, passed away Unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on June 29, 2019. Gary was born May 21, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to Byron & Elizabeth McGraw Stuart, the youngest sibling to surviving brother, James and now deceased sister, Mary Lou. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Myrna Fazi, also of Pittsburgh, in 1960, beginning a rich and fruitful life together filled with love and happiness for nearly 60 years. Gary attended Grove City College and graduated University of Pittsburgh with a business degree. After 44 years of dedicated service to Cincinnati Financial Corporation, he retired as a Vice President and a highly respected, revered, and beloved colleague. Gary's love of golf began at age 9 when he lived across from and caddied for Green Oaks Country Club in Penn Hills, PA. He played on the golf teams for Penn Hills High School, where he was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, and his college, and continued playing in leagues and with his children up until his sudden passing. Gary loved the beach, gardening, animals, investing, and was an extremely dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Gary will be forever cherished and missed by his surviving wife Myrna, four children Laura, Paul, John & Kelly and six grandchildren. To all who knew him, Gary was a source of strength and a model of integrity. He will be most remembered for his selflessness, generous spirit, sense of humor, and above of all, for his kind heart.
Services will held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032, with a visitation beginning at 12 noon and the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Gary's name may be made to Meals on Wheels – Arlington, VA, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22204 or to amFAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, 120 Wall St., 13th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3902
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 703-425-9702
Published in The Repository on July 5, 2019