Gary C. Maurer
84, of Canton passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born March 14, 1935 in Canton, Ohio to the late Clayton and Trella Maurer. Gary was owner of Barbara Maurer Child Care Center and Maurer Portrait Studio. He was a Private Investigator with his sons helping family locate missing heirs. Gary and his sons bought and restored classic cars for over 30 years. He served two years in the U.S. Army over in Frankfurt, Germany. Gary loved to fly and obtained his pilots licenses. Gary was a born again Christian and his greatest joy in his life was his four children and all of his grandchildren. In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Barbara Maurer.
Gary is survived by his children: Cherie (Jackson) Maurer-Chiu, Gary Maurer, Mark Maurer and Suzie Griffith; grandchildren: Michael Griffith, Mercedes Maurer, Chloe Bailey, Chelsea Chiu, Zoe Chiu, Mitch Maurer, Mark Maurer, Megan Maurer and Bryson Maurer; great grandchildren: Mackenzie Bailey, Tristin Griffith and Bentley Griffith; sister, Marilyn Leyva; niece, Julia Leyva-Malik and nephews, Mark and Joey Leyva.
A private burial will take place in Evergreen Burial Park in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a celebration of Gary's life to follow at 3 p.m. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019