Gary C. Pounds
1963 - 2020
Gary C. Pounds

56, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1963. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1982 and was proud to be part of winning, the 1981 State Championship. Gary graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired from Child and Adolescent after 17 years and owned T & G Mentoring Services. Gary dedicated himself and inspired many young adults by coaching and mentoring them. He enjoyed gardening and had a Green Thumb and was able to grow anything.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ina Anderson; brother Horace Steed; and sister, Teresa Anderson. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Wanda Pounds; brothers, Robert, Keith, and Dirk; sisters, Mari, Iris, and Jonetta; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Per Gary's wishes cremation will take place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
My Condolences to the Family. Our prayers are with you during your time of bereavement.
David Family
Friend
