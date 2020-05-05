Gary C. Pounds
56, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1963. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1982 and was proud to be part of winning, the 1981 State Championship. Gary graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired from Child and Adolescent after 17 years and owned T & G Mentoring Services. Gary dedicated himself and inspired many young adults by coaching and mentoring them. He enjoyed gardening and had a Green Thumb and was able to grow anything.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ina Anderson; brother Horace Steed; and sister, Teresa Anderson. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Wanda Pounds; brothers, Robert, Keith, and Dirk; sisters, Mari, Iris, and Jonetta; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Gary's wishes cremation will take place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
56, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1963. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1982 and was proud to be part of winning, the 1981 State Championship. Gary graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He retired from Child and Adolescent after 17 years and owned T & G Mentoring Services. Gary dedicated himself and inspired many young adults by coaching and mentoring them. He enjoyed gardening and had a Green Thumb and was able to grow anything.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ina Anderson; brother Horace Steed; and sister, Teresa Anderson. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Wanda Pounds; brothers, Robert, Keith, and Dirk; sisters, Mari, Iris, and Jonetta; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Gary's wishes cremation will take place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.