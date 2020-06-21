Gary D. Culberson
1949 - 2020
Gary D. Culberson (Mayle)

70, of Canton, passed away Thursday, June 18th, at his home. Born in Philippi, W.Va. on July 25, 1949, a son of the late Jerry Mayle and Verna Gordon, also preceded in death by daughte,r Leslie Sayre.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Rosemary (Talarovich) Culberson; two sons, Kevin Culberson, Michael Culberson; step daughter, Robyn Simmons; three brothers, Allan Dale, Mike, Bryan; half brother, Jerry David (Paulette); half sisters, Mary, Margie, Angie, Crystal; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Lloyd Hanlon.

No services will be held at this time. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Jerry David and Paulette for their loving support.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
