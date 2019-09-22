Home

GARY DANA BARLOW


1957 - 2019
GARY DANA BARLOW Obituary
Gary Dana

Barlow

passed away in Navasota, Texas on November 30, 2018. Born July 30, 1957 to Dwight and Irene Barlow in Canton, Ohio; and attended Canton South High School. Gary was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and collector. He started his career in auto body painting then finished his career as a master

carpenter. Gary is preceded in death by his dad, mom, and sister, Christine.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda (Sue) Lewis

Barlow; son, Jeremy;

daughter, Jessica (Travis); three granddaughters;

and one grandson; sister, Dianne (Bruce) Biery; and niece, Sabrina Biery;

nephew, Jason Simon.

There are no services.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
