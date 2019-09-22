|
|
Gary Dana
Barlow
passed away in Navasota, Texas on November 30, 2018. Born July 30, 1957 to Dwight and Irene Barlow in Canton, Ohio; and attended Canton South High School. Gary was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and collector. He started his career in auto body painting then finished his career as a master
carpenter. Gary is preceded in death by his dad, mom, and sister, Christine.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda (Sue) Lewis
Barlow; son, Jeremy;
daughter, Jessica (Travis); three granddaughters;
and one grandson; sister, Dianne (Bruce) Biery; and niece, Sabrina Biery;
nephew, Jason Simon.
There are no services.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019