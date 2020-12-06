Gary Dean Dibble
78, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Brother- In Law, and friend to many, passed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. After a hard battle with COVID19, he is at rest with our heavenly father.
Gary is survived by; his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn; sister Joan, and husband Kenny Guy, brother-in-law Charles Swires Jr. and his wife Shirley. His children: Christopher, Daniel, Melissa, Son-in-law Dave, Daughter-in-laws; Sherri, Veronica, Grandchildren, Zachary, Drake, Hannah, Terry, Corey, Christopher, Logan, Joshua, and Daniel. Gary, son of Roger and Irene Dibble, was a Randolph native. An Army Veteran, who retired from Firestone, after 40 years of loyal service. Gary was a Car Enthusiast, who most often was found under a car in his spare time, or reading Hot Rod magazine, with a beloved dog by his side. After retirement, Gary enjoyed traveling with Carolyn, watching NASCAR, walking with friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Gary will be remembered for his giving, kind nature. He always offered his time, assistance, and a listening ear. Need help with your car? your house? advice? Gary would drop everything to help, anytime, anywhere, whoever needed it. Friends, family, strangers were all touched by his kindness and generosity. He will greatly be missed by us all.
Due to COVID, and the concern for everyone's safety, a Celebration of Gary's Life will be held in the Spring 2021. We look forward to celebrating, his full and very loving life, with all whose life he touched.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massillon Salvation Army, Samaritans Purse, Or Freedom Fund tract chairs. Please leave condolences at: www.heitger.com
