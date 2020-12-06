1/1
GARY DEAN DIBBLE
1942 - 2020
Gary Dean Dibble

78, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Brother- In Law, and friend to many, passed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. After a hard battle with COVID19, he is at rest with our heavenly father.

Gary is survived by; his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn; sister Joan, and husband Kenny Guy, brother-in-law Charles Swires Jr. and his wife Shirley. His children: Christopher, Daniel, Melissa, Son-in-law Dave, Daughter-in-laws; Sherri, Veronica, Grandchildren, Zachary, Drake, Hannah, Terry, Corey, Christopher, Logan, Joshua, and Daniel. Gary, son of Roger and Irene Dibble, was a Randolph native. An Army Veteran, who retired from Firestone, after 40 years of loyal service. Gary was a Car Enthusiast, who most often was found under a car in his spare time, or reading Hot Rod magazine, with a beloved dog by his side. After retirement, Gary enjoyed traveling with Carolyn, watching NASCAR, walking with friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Gary will be remembered for his giving, kind nature. He always offered his time, assistance, and a listening ear. Need help with your car? your house? advice? Gary would drop everything to help, anytime, anywhere, whoever needed it. Friends, family, strangers were all touched by his kindness and generosity. He will greatly be missed by us all.

Due to COVID, and the concern for everyone's safety, a Celebration of Gary's Life will be held in the Spring 2021. We look forward to celebrating, his full and very loving life, with all whose life he touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massillon Salvation Army, Samaritans Purse, Or Freedom Fund tract chairs. Please leave condolences at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Cremation Service -

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
December 4, 2020
The neighborhood will be a little less friendly without Gary's wave during his morning walk. He will be missed.
Del Knight
December 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Gary, we were really pulling for him. He was a great friend and neighbor and I will miss him waving to me almost daily and the nice talks we had through the many many years he lived just down the street. Our heart felt condolences to Carolyn and his children and grandchildren.
Julie Knight
