Gary E. Betzler
Gary E. Betzler, age 83, of Diamondhead, MS, left this life on May 4, 2019.
Born in Canton, OH, to Chalmer E. and Dorothy E. (Packa) Betzler.
He is survived by his wife, best friend, Brooke (Staffend) Betzler; and
extended family in other
locations.
A private memorial was held in New Orleans, LA.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.